Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

On Oct. 1, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Richard Anderson initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $88. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $67.37.

RSI Value: 25.7

25.7 ARE Price Action: Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities fell 1.1% to close at $74.43 on Thursday.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

On Oct. 3, Baird analyst Michael Bellisario downgraded RLJ Lodging from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $7.5. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.16.

RSI Value: 23.4

23.4 RLJ Price Action: Shares of RLJ fell 2.5% to close at $6.76 on Thursday.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

On Sept. 2, JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain reiterated Alexander & Baldwin with a Market Perform rating. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $15.70.

RSI Value: 24.6

24.6 ALEX Price Action: Shares of Alexander & Baldwin fell 0.9% to close at $16.88 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock