Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In October

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

On Oct. 6, UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained FMC with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $36, while Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $42 to $34. The company's stock fell around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $30.15.

RSI Value: 22.7

22.7 FMC Price Action: Shares of FMC fell 2.5% to close at $30.34 on Wednesday.

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA)

On Oct. 8, Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained Corteva with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $85 to $78. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $53.40.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 CTVA Price Action: Shares of Corteva fell 3.8% to close at $63.11 on Wednesday.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)

On Oct. 6, UBS analyst Anojja Shah maintained Graphic Packaging with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20, while Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $23 to $21. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $18.76.

RSI Value: 25.9

25.9 GPK Price Action: Shares of Graphic Packaging fell 1% to close at $18.79 on Wednesday.

