Trump Vs. Comcast: President Targets NBC In Latest Push Against Media — 'Should Look Into The License'

Former President Donald Trump is aiming for Hollywood again — cheering Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) for sidelining late-night hosts, and now turning his sights on NBC’s parent company, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Currently, the media giant is generating strong NFL ratings ahead of Super Bowl LX and the 2026 Winter Olympics. Whether Trump’s ire will stymie Comcast’s momentum heading into the first quarter of 2026 remains to be seen.

‘FCC Should Look Into NBC‘

Trump spoke out against Comcast’s rivals when he disliked the content being aired. He applauded Disney for its brief suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. Before that, he praised Paramount for outright canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Next is NBC, the network owned by Comcast. In a post on Truth Social, Trump targeted NBC and a show hosted by Al Sharpton that airs on MSNBC, which is also owned by Comcast.

"(Brian) Roberts is afraid to take him off because it wouldn't be ‘Politically Correct,'" Trump said of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. "This is just one of the many reasons that the Federal Communications Commission should look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content."

Trump said NBC is similar to "ABC Fake News," which he claims has 97% negative content about Republicans.

The president's call for the FCC to get involved comes as comments by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on a podcast may have directly led to Kimmel's suspension as regional networks refused to air his show.

It's important to note that the FCC has limited oversight over cable networks like MSNBC, which Comcast is set to spin off later this year, while it does have some control over broadcast networks like NBC.

SNL Pokes Fun at Trump

Trump's attack against NBC comes as the network aired the season 51 premiere episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The episode covered Trump and Carr targeting late-night talk shows. Comedian James Austin Johnson, spoofing Trump, warned that if the show targeted the president, it would face "my attack dog at the FCC, Brandon Carr."

The actor playing Carr corrected the president that his name is Brendan.

Bad Bunny hosted the episode. The musician recently sparked backlash from Trump supporters who were upset by his selection for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Bad Bunny spoke part of his monologue in Spanish. He also issued a callout to those who are upset that he may sing in Spanish at the Super Bowl.

"If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," he said.

A White House representative spoke out against the show.

"Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Entertainment Weekly. "And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from ‘SNL,' I have more important things to do – like watch paint dry."

NBC's Momentum Into 2026

NBC is experiencing strong viewership for its "Sunday Night Football" games as part of its NFL partnership.

The network will air Super Bowl LX in February and with Bad Bunny performing at halftime. Comcast has sold out of its pre-Super Bowl advertising inventory, getting around $8 million for 30-second ads on average.

NBC could be expecting a viewership record with Bad Bunny potentially bringing in a more global audience for halftime.

Along with the Super Bowl in February, Comcast also has the U.S. rights to air the 2026 Winter Olympics. Comcast has used Olympic Games in the past to help promote its smaller cable channels and its Peacock streaming platform.

Comcast offered some of its Super Bowl advertisements to Olympic advertising partners as a way to help boost revenue for both events and secure higher overall commitment deals.

Whether the FCC will intervene with NBC's license is not clear. However, the president’s callout is a likely concern for Comcast shareholders.

Many companies have tried to stay on Trump's good side, fearing forms of retaliation, such as preventing M&A initiatives.

