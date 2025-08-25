President Donald Trump has taken aim at broadcasters ABC News and NBC, labeling them as “the most biased” and suggesting that their licenses be revoked by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Trump used his Truth Social platform on late Sunday to express his criticism of the two networks. He labeled ABC and NBC as “two of the worst and most biased networks in history,” and claimed they provide him with “97% BAD STORIES.”

In a follow-up post, Trump questioned why the networks were not paying “millions of dollars a year in license fees.” He suggested that they should either lose their licenses for their “unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives,” or pay a substantial amount for the privilege of using the airwaves.

Trump argued that ABC News, a division of Walt Disney DIS and NBC, a subsidiary of a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation CMCSA were essentially arms of the Democratic Party and called for the FCC to “revoke their licenses.” He expressed his support for such a move, calling these media houses “real threat to democracy.”

NBC did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Since his inauguration, Trump has regularly criticized the media, leading to changes that have impacted the White House press pool and access.

SEE ALSO: Bitcoin ETFs Coming To Japan? Regulator To Propose 20% Flat Crypto Gains Tax, ‘Financial Product’ Status: Report – Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial in

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly criticized media outlets. In July 2025, he celebrated the cancellation of Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show on CBS, calling the host talentless in a post on Truth Social.

In July, Paramount Global PSKY announced it would pay $16 million to settle Trump's lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. But Trump later claimed the agreement is "actually worth far more," according to Variety. On that ground, he was accused by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of a ‘secret side deal’ for millions in a settlement with Paramount.

Meanwhile, in August, MSNBC announced its split from NBC News and rebranded as MS Now. This move could be seen as part of the broader media landscape changes amid ongoing political criticisms. Trump mocked the rebranding and posted on Truth Social, “MSNBC IS A FAILURE BY ANY NAME!"

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.