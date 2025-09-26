Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI)

On Aug. 6, UGI reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $23.14.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 UGI Price Action: Shares of UGI fell 0.6% to close at $32.64 on Thursday.

Shares of UGI fell 0.6% to close at $32.64 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 67.37 Momentum score with Value at 69.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN)

On Aug. 8, Algonquin Power posted in-line quarterly earnings. “Our second quarter results reflect continued execution, and we remain on track to meet our previously-disclosed financial outlook for 2025,” said Rod West, Chief Executive Officer of AQN. “We are equally pleased to see the beginnings of positive impacts of our disciplined approach to spending. As we sharpen our focus on customer service, operational excellence and execution, we expect that these foundational efforts will continue to lay the groundwork for stronger performance and position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth and value creation. We remain confident in our ability to achieve our strategic goal of becoming a premier pure-play regulated utility.” The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.19.

RSI Value: 16.5

16.5 AQN Price Action: Shares of Algonquin Power slipped 0.7% to close at $5.37 on Thursday.

Shares of Algonquin Power slipped 0.7% to close at $5.37 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in AQN stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock