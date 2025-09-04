Lucid Group Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low Today: What's Going On?

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc LCID is trading lower on Thursday, hitting a new all-time low. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The continued decline comes amid investor pessimism after the company’s 1-for-10 reverse stock split and lowered 2025 production guidance.

The reverse split, which took effect earlier this week, was intended to boost the per-share price, but market reaction has been negative. Additionally, the company’s decision to reduce its 2025 production forecast to 18,000-20,000 vehicles has dampened sentiment. This comes after a disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Lucid’s stock has fallen nearly 50% year-to-date, navigating a challenging market. The electric vehicle sector faces broader headwinds, including the end of federal EV tax credits. Despite a newly announced partnership with Uber, investor confidence remains low, leading to the stock’s continued descent in 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings show the stock has a Momentum score of 8.86, indicating significant downward recent price movement.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading lower by 6.6% to $15.67 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.80 and a 52-week low of $15.25.

