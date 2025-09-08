What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Lucid Group Inc LCID stock is trading flat on Monday afternoon following strong gains from Friday. Stifel reportedly adjusted its price target on Lucid to $21 from $2.10 to reflect the company’s recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split, while maintaining a Hold rating on the shares. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The pullback follows a sharp rebound on Friday, where the stock surged nearly 14%. The rally was fueled by a vote of confidence from Wall Street, as Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock while increasing its price target to $20 per share. This upgrade came after the stock hit a new 52-week low on Thursday.

The analyst upgrade provided a much-needed boost for investors after a difficult period for the company. Last week, Lucid had executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to shore up its share price. The company has been navigating a challenging market, and recently reduced its 2025 production forecast to between 18,000 and 20,000 vehicles.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s challenging performance, Benzinga Edge rankings show a very weak momentum score of 9.53, though it earns a more favorable value score of 63.54.

LCID Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lucid shares closed up 0.16% at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.80 and a 52-week low of $15.25.

