Lockheed Martin, Electronic Arts And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, likes Electronic Arts Inc. EA here, with the stock starting to move higher.

Supporting his view, Electronic Arts, on July 29, reported net bookings of $1.298 billion in the first quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.25 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said the first-quarter performance was better-than-expected thanks to strength across the entire games portfolio, including EA Sports, Apex Legends and catalog games.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is breaking out.

On the earnings front, Lockheed Martin delivered mixed second-quarter results. The company reported net sales of $18.16 billion, marginally missing the Street estimate of $18.63 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $7.29 topped the consensus forecast of $6.63.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Capital One Financial Corporation COF as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran, on Sept. 12. maintained Capital One Financial with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $270.

Price Action:

Electronic Arts shares rose 0.2% to close at $172.08 on Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin gained 0.2% to close at $474.32 on Tuesday.

Capital One Financial shares gained 1.2% to close at $226.53 during the session.

