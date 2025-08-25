Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Primis Financial Corp FRST

On July 24, Primis Financial posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the progress we have made in rebuilding our balance sheet for higher sustained earnings as we enter the second half of 2025. The core bank is maximizing profitability with its enviable core deposit base while pursuing moderate growth. At the same time, mortgage warehouse and Panacea are executing on their tremendous growth potential while non-core portfolios run off.” The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.60.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 FRST Price Action: Shares of Primis Financial gained 4.1% to close at $11.15 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 0.37 Momentum score.

OLB Group Inc OLB

On Aug. 19, OLB Group posted a decline in quarterly sales. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.95.

RSI Value: 23.1

23.1 OB Price Action: Shares of OLB fell 2.8% to close at $1.04 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in OLB stock.

Associated Capital Group Inc AC

On Aug. 18, Associated Capital Group announced it will delist from the NYSE. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $29.18.

RSI Value: 25.6

25.6 AC Ltd Price Action: Shares of Associated Capital fell 1.4% to close at $33.58 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in AC shares.

