Apple Inc AAPL investors and fans of the technology company are eagerly awaiting more news about the iPhone 17 and more upcoming products from the company.

While the iPhone will get the headlines, a new report reveals some of the unappreciated Apple products that could get updates later this year.

Products To Look For

Experts believe the new iPhone will be released in September. Apple could also unveil new Apple Watches, iPads and Macs later this year, during September and October, which are often used for the new product cycle for the tech giant.

The folks over at 9to5Mac have identified three Apple product announcements that aren't getting as much attention as the top Apple products, but should be watched by consumers.

Unlike the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Macs, these are products that don't get annual updates and often have to wait years for new updates.

Apple TV 4K: The last Apple TV update came in 2022 with an A15 chip and a smaller design. The new Apple update would represent the first for the TV in three years. Reports link an Apple TV update to include the A17 Pro chip, which would put Apple Intelligence inside the television for consumers.

HomePod mini: The Apple smart speaker was released in 2020 and has yet to receive a major update, unless if you count new colors and packaging that have changed in the past five years. Reports link the HomePod mini to getting a new version with the S9 chip, an improvement from the current S5 chip. The update could also include new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

AirTag 2: An update to the popular AirTag could also be a new product unveiled by Apple in the coming months. A new version is expected to have a chip that could triple the range for more precise finding of items and would also put an increased focus on privacy. The big question will be whether the new AirTag will be priced at the same $29 per tag or get an increase due to the enhanced features.

Read Also: Apple Stock To Get Boost $20 At A Time?: Inside Tech Giant’s Latest Plan To Monetize User Base

The Thrill of the New, Including Revenue

The iPhone is the most important product in Apple's portfolio and continues to provide a boost to revenue. The added AI features could get more existing users to make the switch to the newer model.

New products in other key lines could also boost revenue.

The three products mentioned above aren't the most expensive Apple products, but also ones that could see more consumers make the trade up to the newer model due to the length of time between updates and the enhanced features that make trading up make sense.

Apple has witnessed strong growth in its Services revenue. The company recently unveiled new protection plans and updated multiple products, as well as added the number of connected devices users have in each house, which could be placed under protection plans. This could all be added steps in increasing monetization for the tech giant.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock was down 0.30% to $230.89 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $260.09. Apple stock is down 7.80% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: hanohiki via Shutterstock