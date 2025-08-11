Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Exact Sciences Corp EXAS

On Aug. 6, Exact Sciences posted upbeat quarterly results. “The Exact Sciences team continues to build momentum, advancing our mission through earlier detection,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “In the second quarter, we delivered answers to more patients than ever driven by strong momentum behind the successful launch of Cologuard Plus, powerful commercial execution, and exceptional customer satisfaction. This progress strengthens our platform and enables us to deliver better outcomes for patients.” The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $38.88.

RSI Value: 22.9

22.9 EXAS Price Action: Shares of Exact Sciences dipped 5% to close at $40.99 on Friday.

Shares of Exact Sciences dipped 5% to close at $40.99 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 14.62 Momentum score with Value at 27.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM

On Aug. 6, Tandem Diabetes Care reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. “We expect to reach $1 billion in worldwide 2025 sales, which is a significant milestone for our company,” said Leigh Vosseller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Our narrowed guidance reflects insights gained in the first half of the year, including our U.S. growth expectations as we progress our commercial transformation, increased benefit from accelerated pharmacy channel initiatives and greater contributions from international sales.” The company's stock fell around 27% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $10.00.

RSI Value: 22.7

22.7 TNDM Price Action: Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care fell 2.5% to close at $11.23 on Friday.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care fell 2.5% to close at $11.23 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in TNDM stock.

Outset Medical Inc OM

On Aug. 6, Outset Medical reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. “We exited the second quarter with continued momentum that reflects both the internal work we have done to transform our commercial organization and growing demand among acute-care customers for the clinical, financial and operational benefits that insourcing with Tablo can deliver,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.85.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 OM Ltd Price Action: Shares of Outset Medical fell 9.7% to close at $12.80 on Friday.

Shares of Outset Medical fell 9.7% to close at $12.80 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in OM shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock