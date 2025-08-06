Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Mondelez International Inc MDLZ

On July 29, Mondelez International posted upbeat quarterly earnings. “We posted accelerated top-line growth in Q2 2025 underpinned by strong pricing execution in our chocolate business and robust growth across the vast majority of our geographies,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $53.95.

RSI Value: 26.1

26.1 MDLZ Price Action: Shares of Mondelez fell 1.9% to close at $62.30 on Tuesday.

Colgate-Palmolive Co CL

On Aug. 1, Colgate-Palmolive reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased that Colgate-Palmolive people achieved another quarter of net sales, organic sales and earnings per share growth in the face of continued difficult market conditions worldwide, with organic sales growth improving sequentially versus the first quarter despite an even greater negative impact from lower private label pet sales.” The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $82.40.

RSI Value: 26.3

26.3 CL Price Action: Shares of Colgate-Palmolive fell 0.4% to close at $83.06 on Tuesday.

22nd Century Group Inc XXII

On July 16, 22nd Century Group announced several tobacco brands are partnering with the organization to expand their availability and awareness. The company's stock fell around 59% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.18.

RSI Value: 22.2

22.2 XXII Ltd Price Action: Shares of 22nd Century gained 3.7% to close at $2.55 on Tuesday.

