GameStop's $25 To $1,000 Pokemon Blind Bags Are Fueling A New Kind Of Collector FOMO

A deeper push into collectibles and trading cards continues for video game retailer GameStop Corp GME with the company's latest launch.

What Happened: GameStop is expanding its partnership with trading card grading company PSA, which is owned by Collectors Universe. The companies first partnered in 2024 and Collectors Universe CEO Nat Turner is a member of the GameStop board of directors.

Together, GameStop and PSA are launching Power Packs, blind bags for adults 18 and up that contain one PSA-graded trading card in either the football or Pokémon category. The company plans on adding more categories in the future.

Currently available in a beta test, the blind bags come with the following levels and prices, as reported by cllct:

Starter: $25

$25 Silver : $50

: $50 Gold: $100

$100 Platinum: $500

$500 Diamond: $1,000

Inside each pack is one graded card and the purchaser has several options after opening the card digitally. They can keep the card, store it in the PSA Vault, pay a small fee to have it shipped to their house, or sell the card through an Instant Buyback, PSA Offers, or list the card on auction site eBay.

A transparent checklist for each price level is provided by the companies with chase cards valued at over $10,000 available in the higher level packs.

Most items opened will be valued at less than the purchase price based on the buyback prices and values provided by Card Ladder. This means that buying a $25 starter pack likely means getting a card worth $10 to $20 or with a buyback in that range, while some packs will have cards with buybacks of $100 or more.

Repacks of trading cards, such as graded cards, have become popular with collectors due to the highly valued chase cards and the ability to strike it rich with a small buy-in and some luck.

The graded cards come with authenticity guaranteed and are 100% insured in the PSA Vault.

Consumers can sign up for the beta test on GameStop's website if they are 18 or older.

Why It's Important: An initial partnership between GameStop and PSA in May 2024 saw the video game retailer buy and sell PSA-graded cards in stores. In October 2024, the companies expanded the partnership with GameStop, becoming an authorized partner for consumers to send in cards for grading with PSA.

In May 2025, GameStop announced it helped get over one million trading cards graded through the PSA program.

In the most recent quarter, GameStop reported Collectibles revenue of $211.5 million, outpacing the $175.6 million for the Software category. Of the three main categories of Hardware and Accessories, Software and Collectibles, the Collectibles segment was the only one with year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter.

“We are focusing on trading cards as a natural extension of our existing business,” GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said earlier this year. “The trading card market — whether it’s sports, Pokémon, or collectibles, is aligned with our heritage — it first our trading model, it appeals to our core customer base, and it’s deeply embedded in physical retail.”

Cohen said trading cards have “high margin potential” and are a “logical expansion.”

The strong trading card partnership and growth led to speculation that PSA could acquire GameStop. PSA denied the potential acquisition earlier this year.

GME Price Action: GameStop stock is up 0.91% to $22.76 versus a 52-week trading range of $18.73 to $35.81. GameStop stock is down 26% year-to-date in 2025.

