Costco, BlackRock And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

In a landscape where economic currents shift daily, the recent moves by financial titan BlackRock, Inc. BLK are generating waves of speculation and intrigue.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal at Cerity Partners recommended picking up some shares of BlackRock.

According to recent news, BlackRock announced on Monday plans to acquire ElmTree Funds.

BlackRock will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $10.60 per share, up from $10.36 per share in the year-ago period.

BlackRock is projected to report quarterly revenue of $5.41 billion, compared to $4.80 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, selected the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT, stating that Bitcoin is the next area of focus for Trump.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Costco Wholesale Corporation COST as his final trade.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Costco Wholesale rating of Outperform on July 3, with a $1,100 price target.

Price Action:

BlackRock shares fell 0.6% to close at $1,075.97 on Monday.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF fell 1.3% during the session.

Costco shares gained 0.5% to settle at $992.18 on Monday.

