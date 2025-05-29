Jim Cramer Praises Defense Contractor As 'Great Deal,' Says Buy Interactive Brokers Too

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS. “I am worried that the defense budget may be cut, but this is homeland security. I think it’s a good opportunity, the stock’s come down a great deal. Let’s pull the trigger,” he added.

As per the recent news, Leidos, on Wednesday, announced that it has acquired Kudu Dynamics.

Cramer recommended buying Interactive Brokers IBKR.

Supporting his view, Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro, on May 15, maintained Interactive Brokers Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $212 to $240.

“Why don't we just buy GE Vernova GEV,” Cramer said when asked about NuScale Power Corporation SMR. “NuScale's been straight up and so has GE Vernova, but GE Vernova's got a book of business. That's what I like.”

On the earnings front, NuScale Power, on May 12, reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.38 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.26 million.

Price Action:

Leidos shares fell 2.1% to settle at $149.36 on Wednesday.

Interactive Brokers shares fell 0.8% to close at $210.81 during the session.

NuScale Power shares fell 0.4% to settle at $35.37 on Wednesday.

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.