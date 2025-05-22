DoorDash, Paycom Software And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said DoorDash, Inc. DASH reported strong quarterly earnings two weeks ago.

There is a very strong near-term momentum, that's pushing it towards a 52-week high despite a triple-digit PE, he added.

DoorDash, on May 6, reported strong order growth and confirmed two major acquisitions, even as quarterly revenue missed analyst expectations. The company also reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. Quarterly revenue reached $3.03 billion, missing the $3.09 billion analyst consensus estimate. The revenue grew by 21% year-over-year.

Bryn Talkington, Managing Partner of Requisite Capital Management, named The iShares Silver Trust SLV, an ETF that invests in silver, as her final trade.

Gold is up 35% over the past year, while silver is up 3%, according to a note from Jonathan Krinsky.

Silver futures gained around 0.1% to trade at $33.68 an ounce this morning.

Kari Firestone, Chair Emerita of Aureus Asset Management, said Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC, an employment and benefits software company, had some integration problems with one of their products, but they are beyond that. The stock is acting better, she added.

Supporting her view, Paycom Software, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales.

Price Action:

Paycom Software shares fell 1.3% to close at $257.25 on Wednesday.

DoorDash shares fell 0.2% to close at $204.77 on Wednesday.

iShares Silver Trust gained 1.3% during Wednesday's session.

