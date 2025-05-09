Options Corner: Visa Flashes Potential Rebound Signal Amid Thawing Trade War Tensions

Although financial services giant Visa Inc V technically represents one of the strongest names in the market on a year-to-date basis, V stock hasn't made progress since the end of February. Due to uncertainties surrounding the consumer economy, the equity is stuck in a holding pattern. Nevertheless, the forward-looking nature of the market suggests that the payment card company may offer the bulls an upside prospect.

Granted, on paper, circumstances don't look great for V stock. It's not just about consumer sentiment levels plunging to multi-year lows. On the front lines of the economy, consumers are increasingly opening their wallets to purchase comfort foods. In particular, frozen pizza sales have experienced a significant surge, which some experts believe represents a shift in consumer behavior.

While Visa should theoretically benefit from these purchases, with the consumer pivoting away from high dollar and high-margin products, the financial impact will likely also drag the payment card company.

Among the critical drivers of the economic anxiety are the tariffs. With President Donald Trump taking a direct approach to settling disagreements with key economic partners, the sharp contrast to the Biden administration has exacerbated fears tied to inflation and other chronic post-pandemic issues.

At the same time, bullish investors have reason to be hopeful in V stock. Recently, the U.S. and China agreed to high-level trade talks, which suggests some momentum toward a deal. On a broadly related note, the Trump administration signed its first major trade agreement with the United Kingdom, signaling progress.

Since the market doesn't trade looking through the rearview mirror, Visa could be an intriguing idea with contrarian undertones.

Why V Stock Could Break Out of Its Consolidation Pattern

As a blue-chip stalwart, Visa generally enjoys the benefit of the doubt. On any given moment, the chances that a one-week long position will be profitable is approximately 55%. That's not the biggest edge in the world but at scale, bullish speculation on V should theoretically end up being more profitable than not (assuming rational money management).

Still, it should be noted that the 55% figure stems from the entire distribution of sentiment regimes. Of course, that's not how capital markets operate. Instead, investors are thrown into a wild mix of fear and greed cycles. In particular cycles, the probabilities of upside can sometimes shift dramatically from the baseline.

Image by TradingView

From a technical perspective, V stock doesn't look particularly inviting, either from a bullish or bearish angle. But from a quantitative perspective, the equity is currently printing a "6-4" sequence: six weeks of upside interspersed with four weeks of downside, with a net negative trajectory from the beginning of the period to the end.

Unlike standard technical analysis, where the practitioner must decipher a shape, pattern or other meaning from a scalar signal (such as moving averages), the 6-4 sequence is falsifiable. And if something is falsifiable, it can be categorized, quantified and deployed for probabilistic analysis.

Image by author

Empirically, the 6-4 sequence with a net negative trajectory has flashed 16 times over the past decade. In 75% of cases, the following week's price action rises, thus incentivizing a bullish outlook. Should the positive pathway continue to dominate, investors may expect a potentially "peaky" rise to around $363 over the next 10 weeks. Should the bears take control, the downside target is around $344.

Using the Leverage of Options for a Big Payout

To be sure, a 3% lift in V stock isn't anything to write home about — but that only applies if acquiring shares in the open market. By using the leverage of options, speculators can take this small potential uptick and translate it into a much bigger payout.

A compelling idea to consider is the 355/360 bull call spread expiring May 30. This transaction involves buying the $355 call and simultaneously selling the $360 call, for a net debit paid of $235. Should V stock rise through the short strike price of $265, the maximum reward stands at $265, a payout of nearly 113%.

Why this idea is attractive centers on the response to the 6-4 sequence. Again, if the bulls take control of the wheel, V stock may rise above $361, which would be more than enough to trigger the max payout at expiration. However, the exact timing of price action will always be a crapshoot. Therefore, the May 30 expiration date provides some time buffer for the trade to materialize.

