Options Corner: Wall Street's Risk Modeling Nightmare Creates Massive Opportunities In Amazon Put Spreads
As market makers attempt to account for consumer sentiment risk for Amazon, the wild pricing creates opportunities in AMZN stock put spreads.
Options Corner: Wild Pricing Dynamics In Advanced Micro Devices Create Profit-Scalping Opportunities
Thanks to wild pricing dynamics for Advanced Micro Devices options, astute traders can pick up high payout AMD stock puts for low risk.
Options Corner: Trump Tariff Retreat Opens A Contrarian Trade In Citigroup
Although President Trump's tariff pause sparked a massive rally in Citigroup, the broader fundamentals still seem problematic for C stock.
Options Corner: Even TJX Companies Call Spreads Are Offered At A Bargain
Thanks to TJX Companies' resistance to recessions and tariffs, speculators have a reasonable chance of extracting profits off TJX stock.
Options Corner: Trump 2.0 Trauma Sparks 'Risk Inverted' Nvidia Call Spreads
Thanks to the extreme fear associated with Trump 2.0 tariffs, the risk profile of NVDA stock call spreads is favorably inverted.
Options Corner: Apple Flashs Contrarian Death Cross — But Wait For The Right Count
While Apple may have just flashed the death cross, contrarian traders must respect the timing of the signal.
Options Corner: 'Liberation Day' Panic Flashes A Contrarian Signal For Tower Semiconductor
Trump's tariffs on China are causing ripple effects, hurting tech companies like TSEM. But TSEM is a top pick for investors as it has potential to bounce back.
Options Corner: PayPal Bulls Are Aiming To Buy Now, Pop Later
While PayPal has struggled amid a challenging consumer environment, the smart money sees value in PYPL stock.
Options Corner: Wipe Away 'TP' Shortage Concerns With Kimberly-Clark
With the Trump tariffs potentially sparking a toilet paper shortage, Kimberly-Clark could benefit, drawing eyes to KMB stock.
Options Corner: Coinbase's Crossroads — Bearish Signal Or Bullish Opportunity?
Although Coinbase's imminent death cross seemingly spells trouble, the signal could be a contrarian one for COIN stock.
Options Corner: Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Death Cross Could Be A Contrarian Indicator
Although skepticism clouds Hewlett Packard Enterprise amid the Death Cross, the pattern could be a contrarian signal for HPE stock.
Options Corner: Teck Resources Speculators Dig Beyond The Obvious Copper Trade
While copper's rise bodes well for Teck Resources, it's the complex supply chain involving this critical mineral that could lift the stock.
Options Corner: The Whales Are Betting Big On Wynn Resorts Despite Slumping Consumer Confidence
Although fading consumer confidence seemingly bodes poorly for Wynn Resorts, the smart money senses opportunity in WYNN stock.
Options Corner: Big Money Flows Into Micron Amid Easing Tariff Pressures
Easing Trump tariffs on semiconductors combined with Micron's earnings beat has pushed the big money into MU stock options.
Options Corner: Why The Smart Money Is Wagging Its Tail For Chewy Ahead Of Earnings
With Chewy set to disclose earnings next week, the smart money senses opportunity, drawing intrigue for CHWY stock options.
Options Corner: Smart Money Inflows Into Salesforce Signal A Possible Recovery Play
Although Salesforce has encountered macroeconomic headwinds, the smart money is sniffing out a recovery play in CRM stock.
Options Corner: Smart Money Is Making Steel Dynamics Great Again
Although the trade war imposes complexities against Steel Dynamics, the smart money is still betting big on STLD stock.
Options Corner: The Smart Money Recently Signaled A Floor In Applied Materials
While Applied Materials hasn't been particularly auspicious, recent options activity by the smart money may bode well for AMAT stock.
Options Corner: PepsiCo Popped But There's Still More Fizz In The Can
Although PepsiCo's acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi made headlines, there's still fizz left in PEP stock for options traders.
Options Corner: CyberArk's 'Hybrid' Edge Offers An Identity Security Fortress For Bulls Of All Stripes
While identity security concerns bolster CyberArk's long-term narrative, CYBR stock also makes for an intriguing short-term trade.

