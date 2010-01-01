España
India
Italia
대한민국
日本
My Account
Benzinga Edge
Benzinga Research
Benzinga Pro
Login
Get Benzinga Pro
Data & APIs
Events
Premarket
Advertise
Contribute
España
India
Italia
대한민국
日本
Login
Register
Our Services
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Politics
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Mining
Previews
Small-Cap
Real Estate
Penny Stocks
Digital Securities
Volatility
Options
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Whisper Index
Stock of the Day
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Best Stocks to Day Trade
Best REITs
Money
Investing
Cryptocurrency
Mortgage
Insurance
Yield
Personal Finance
Forex
Startup Investing
Real Estate Investing
Prop Trading
Credit Cards
Stock Brokers
Crypto
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Politics
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Mining
Previews
Small-Cap
Real Estate
Penny Stocks
Digital Securities
Volatility
Options
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Whisper Index
Stock of the Day
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Best Stocks to Day Trade
Best REITs
Money
Investing
Cryptocurrency
Mortgage
Insurance
Yield
Personal Finance
Forex
Startup Investing
Real Estate Investing
Prop Trading
Credit Cards
Stock Brokers
Crypto
Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Calendars
Analyst Ratings Calendar
Conference Call Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
FDA Calendar
Guidance Calendar
IPO Calendar
M&A Calendar
SPAC Calendar
Stock Split Calendar
Trade Ideas
Free Stock Reports
Insider Trades
Trade Idea Feed
Analyst Ratings
Unusual Options Activity
Heatmaps
Free Newsletter
Government Trades
Perfect Stock Portfolio
Easy Income Portfolio
Short Interest
Most Shorted
Largest Increase
Largest Decrease
Calculators
Margin Calculator
Forex Profit Calculator
100x Options Profit Calculator
Screeners
Stock Screener
Top Momentum Stocks
Top Quality Stocks
Top Value Stocks
Top Growth Stocks
Josh Enomoto
Options Corner: Wall Street's Risk Modeling Nightmare Creates Massive Opportunities In Amazon Put Spreads
As market makers attempt to account for consumer sentiment risk for Amazon, the wild pricing creates opportunities in AMZN stock put spreads.
Options Corner: Wild Pricing Dynamics In Advanced Micro Devices Create Profit-Scalping Opportunities
Thanks to wild pricing dynamics for Advanced Micro Devices options, astute traders can pick up high payout AMD stock puts for low risk.
Options Corner: Trump Tariff Retreat Opens A Contrarian Trade In Citigroup
Although President Trump's tariff pause sparked a massive rally in Citigroup, the broader fundamentals still seem problematic for C stock.
Options Corner: Even TJX Companies Call Spreads Are Offered At A Bargain
Thanks to TJX Companies' resistance to recessions and tariffs, speculators have a reasonable chance of extracting profits off TJX stock.
Options Corner: Trump 2.0 Trauma Sparks 'Risk Inverted' Nvidia Call Spreads
Thanks to the extreme fear associated with Trump 2.0 tariffs, the risk profile of NVDA stock call spreads is favorably inverted.
Options Corner: Apple Flashs Contrarian Death Cross — But Wait For The Right Count
While Apple may have just flashed the death cross, contrarian traders must respect the timing of the signal.
Options Corner: 'Liberation Day' Panic Flashes A Contrarian Signal For Tower Semiconductor
Trump's tariffs on China are causing ripple effects, hurting tech companies like TSEM. But TSEM is a top pick for investors as it has potential to bounce back.
Options Corner: PayPal Bulls Are Aiming To Buy Now, Pop Later
While PayPal has struggled amid a challenging consumer environment, the smart money sees value in PYPL stock.
Options Corner: Wipe Away 'TP' Shortage Concerns With Kimberly-Clark
With the Trump tariffs potentially sparking a toilet paper shortage, Kimberly-Clark could benefit, drawing eyes to KMB stock.
Options Corner: Coinbase's Crossroads — Bearish Signal Or Bullish Opportunity?
Although Coinbase's imminent death cross seemingly spells trouble, the signal could be a contrarian one for COIN stock.
Options Corner: Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Death Cross Could Be A Contrarian Indicator
Although skepticism clouds Hewlett Packard Enterprise amid the Death Cross, the pattern could be a contrarian signal for HPE stock.
Options Corner: Teck Resources Speculators Dig Beyond The Obvious Copper Trade
While copper's rise bodes well for Teck Resources, it's the complex supply chain involving this critical mineral that could lift the stock.
Options Corner: The Whales Are Betting Big On Wynn Resorts Despite Slumping Consumer Confidence
Although fading consumer confidence seemingly bodes poorly for Wynn Resorts, the smart money senses opportunity in WYNN stock.
Options Corner: Big Money Flows Into Micron Amid Easing Tariff Pressures
Easing Trump tariffs on semiconductors combined with Micron's earnings beat has pushed the big money into MU stock options.
Options Corner: Why The Smart Money Is Wagging Its Tail For Chewy Ahead Of Earnings
With Chewy set to disclose earnings next week, the smart money senses opportunity, drawing intrigue for CHWY stock options.
Options Corner: Smart Money Inflows Into Salesforce Signal A Possible Recovery Play
Although Salesforce has encountered macroeconomic headwinds, the smart money is sniffing out a recovery play in CRM stock.
Options Corner: Smart Money Is Making Steel Dynamics Great Again
Although the trade war imposes complexities against Steel Dynamics, the smart money is still betting big on STLD stock.
Options Corner: The Smart Money Recently Signaled A Floor In Applied Materials
While Applied Materials hasn't been particularly auspicious, recent options activity by the smart money may bode well for AMAT stock.
Options Corner: PepsiCo Popped But There's Still More Fizz In The Can
Although PepsiCo's acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi made headlines, there's still fizz left in PEP stock for options traders.
Options Corner: CyberArk's 'Hybrid' Edge Offers An Identity Security Fortress For Bulls Of All Stripes
While identity security concerns bolster CyberArk's long-term narrative, CYBR stock also makes for an intriguing short-term trade.
Popular Channels
PreMarket Playbook
Press Releases
Analyst Ratings
News
Options
ETFs
Tools & Features
Real Time Feed
Public RSS Feeds
Submit News Tips
Blog
Embeddable Finance Widgets & Tools
Benzinga Catalyst
Partners & Contributors
Affiliate Program
Contributor Portal
Licensing & Syndication
Sponsored Content
Advertise With Us
Lead Generation & SEO
About Benzinga
About Us
Careers
In The News
Events
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Do Not Sell My Personal Data/Privacy Policy
Disclaimer
Service Status
Sitemap
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved