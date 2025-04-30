April 30, 2025 8:34 AM 1 min read

Netflix, Sherwin-Williams, AbbVie And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Netflix, Inc. NFLX as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $10.54 billion on April 17, up 12.5% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.52 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of $6.61, beating a Street consensus estimate of $5.74.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said AbbVie Inc. ABBV reported robust earnings.

The company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.46 on Friday, up 6.5% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.38. The pharmaceutical giant reported sales of $13.34 billion, up 8.4% on a reported basis (+9.8% on an operational basis), beating the consensus of $12.92 billion.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth picked iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ as her final trade, saying there is some insulation for aerospace and defense from tariffs.

Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors said The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW reported a great quarter.

On Tuesday, Sherwin-Williams posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, beating market expectations of $2.16 per share.

Price Action:

  • Netflix shares gained 1.4% to close at $1,125.64 on Tuesday.
  • AbbVie gained 0.6% to close at $193.51 during Tuesday's session.
  • iShares U.S. Industrials ETF gained 0.8% on Tuesday.
  • Sherwin-Williams shares climbed 4.8% to settle at $348.13 during the session.

