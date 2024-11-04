Top 4 Financials Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the financials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Western Union Co WU

On Oct. 23, Western Unio posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We are pleased with third quarter results, which demonstrate continued progress of our Evolve 2025 strategy,” said Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve maintained mid-single digit transaction growth in our Consumer Money Transfer business for five quarters in a row and are now seeing the effect on revenue, with positive adjusted consolidated revenue growth for two consecutive quarters, excluding Iraq.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.69.

RSI Value: 27.25

27.25 WU Price Action: Shares of Western Union fell 0.2% to close at $10.74 on Friday.

AGNC Investment Corp AGNC

On Oct. 31, AGNC Investment posted third-quarter comprehensive income per common share of 63 cents. “AGNC generated a very strong economic return of 9.3% in the third quarter, driven by significant book value growth and our compelling monthly dividend, which has remained stable at $0.12 per common share for 55 consecutive months” said Peter Federico, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. ” The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $7.85.

RSI Value: 25.31

25.31 AGNC Price Action: Shares of AGNC Investment closed at $9.31 on Friday.

Essent Group Ltd ESNT

On Nov. 1, Essent Group reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, as we continue to generate high quality earnings,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $47.37.

RSI Value: 18.57

18.57 ESNT Price Action: Shares of Essent Group fell 10.4% to close at $53.77 on Friday.

UWM Holdings Corp UWMC

UWM Holdings will announce its third quarter results on Thursday, Nov. 7. The company's shares lost around 20% over the past month. The company's 52-week low is $5.01.

RSI Value: 20.90

20.90 UWMC Price Action: Shares of UWM Holdings fell 2.3% to close at $6.29 on Friday.

