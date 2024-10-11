Nvidia, Samsara And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning picked Nvidia Corporation NVDA, saying they have been here for three days in New York for a road show. “Investors like what they see,” he added.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated Nvidia with an Overweight and maintained a $150 price target.

In January, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote at Consumer Electronics Show 2025. The tech event will occur in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025. The event coincided with rumors of next-gen Nvidia GPUs appearing in 2025, the Verge reported.

Liz Young Thomas of SoFi named The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV as her final trade.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Samsara Inc. IOT.

On Sept. 5, Samsara reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $300.20 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $289.54 million.

"We achieved another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth at a greater scale. Q2 ended at $1.264 billion in ARR, growing 36% year-over-year, and at a quarterly record non-GAAP operating margin," said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara.

Price Action:

NVIDIA gained 1.6% to close at $134.81 during Thursday's session.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund fell 0.4% on Thursday.

Samsara shares gained 5.6% to settle at $50.61 on Thursday.

