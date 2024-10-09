PayPal, Las Vegas Sands, CRH And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM as her final trade.

Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors said she likes Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, which fell around 2.8% on Tuesday. “I think you buy China today [on Tuesday],” she added.

On Oct. 1, Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer maintained Las Vegas Sands with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $60.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

On Oct. 3, BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone maintained PayPal Holdings with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $73.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked CRH plc CRH as his final trade.

On Sept. 24, CRH disclosed that its CEO Albert Manifold will retire at the end of 2024. Manifold will be succeeded by Jim Mintern, CRH's Chief Financial Officer and board director since June 2021. Manifold, who joined CRH in 1998 and became CEO in Jan. 2014, will step down from the board and his executive responsibilities on Dec. 31, 2024.

Price Action:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF gained 0.7% during Tuesday's session.

Las Vegas Sands shares fell 2.9% to close at $51.84 on Tuesday.

PayPal shares gained 1.1% to close at $81.16 during Tuesday's session.

CRH shares gained 0.6% to settle at $89.23 on Tuesday.

