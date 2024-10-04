Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Explode This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Farmer Bros Co FARM

On Sept. 12, Farmer Bros reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. “This past year was a transformative one for Farmer Brothers,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore. “The decision to sell our direct ship business and focus on our more profitable DSD business helped significantly improve our gross margins and drive adjusted EBITDA profitability and overall operational efficiency.” The company's stock fell around 30% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.85.

RSI Value: 27.27

27.27 FARM Price Action: Shares of Farmer Bros fell 2.1% to close at $1.89 on Thursday.

British American Tobacco PLC BTI

On July 25, British American Tobacco posted H1 adjusted EPS of 169.3p down from 181.6p in the year-ago period. The company's stock fell around 6% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $28.25.

RSI Value: 24.49

24.49 BTI Price Action: Shares of British American Tobacco fell 2.4% to close at $35.11 on Thursday.

Conagra Brands Inc CAG

On Oct. 2, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Conagra Brands reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting organic net sales to be between a decline of 1.5% and flat compared to fiscal year 2024, and expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be between $2.60 and $2.65, compared to an estimated $2.61. The company's shares fell around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $25.16.

RSI Value: 25.52

25.52 CAG Price Action: Shares of Conagra Brands fell 2.4% to close at $29.35 on Thursday.

