Workday, Louisiana-Pacific And TransDigm On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” DCLA‘s Sarat Sethi praised Workday, Inc. WDAY for last week’s earnings report.

On Aug. 22, Workday reported second-quarter revenue of $2.08 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.65 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is a “phenomenal” PE play.

On Aug. 6, TransDigm Group reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance above estimates. TransDigm reported quarterly earnings of $9.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.56 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.046 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.005 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is breaking out.

On Aug. 7, Louisiana-Pacific reported second-quarter 2024 net sales growth of 33.2% year-over-year to $814 million on Wednesday, beating the consensus of $797.264 million. Siding revenue grew 30% YoY due to higher volumes and prices. OSB revenue increased 53% due to higher prices and volumes.

Workday shares gained 0.2% to close at $260.37 during Monday's session.

TransDigm Group shares fell 1.8% to close at $1,302.25 during Monday session.

Louisiana-Pacific gained 0.6% to settle at $97.78 on Monday.

