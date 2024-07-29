More Than $4M Bet On Appian? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Northwest Bancshares

The Trade: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. NWBI CFO Douglas M Schosser acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $14.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99,338.

CFO Douglas M Schosser acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $14.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99,338. What's Happening: On July 23, Northwest Bancshares posted upbeat quarterly results.

On July 23, Northwest Bancshares posted upbeat quarterly results. What Northwest Bancshares Does: Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stockholding company for Northwest Bank. Northwest Bank is a stock savings bank and a community-oriented financial institution offering personal and banking business solutions, investment management, trust services and insurance products.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Colin T. Moran acquired a total of 120,200 shares at an average price of $35.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.33 million.

10% owner Colin T. Moran acquired a total of 120,200 shares at an average price of $35.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.33 million. What's Happening: On July 24, Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained Appian with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $37 to $41.

On July 24, Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained Appian with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $37 to $41. What Appian Does: Appian is a low-code enterprise platform-as-a-service company focusing on business process management.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Globe Life

The Trade: Globe Life Inc. GL Director Mary E Thigpen bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $90.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $270,600.

Director Mary E Thigpen bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $90.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $270,600. What's Happening: On July 24, Globe Life posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On July 24, Globe Life posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. What Globe Life Does: Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers.

Read More: