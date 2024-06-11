Around $10M Bet Snowflake? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Snowflake

The Trade: Snowflake Inc. SNOW Director Michael L Speiser acquired a total of 76,200 shares at an average price of $131.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.99 million.

What's Happening: Snowflake new Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Ramaswamy is strategically targeting artificial intelligence acquisitions to stay ahead of rivals such as Databricks Inc. and major cloud computing companies.

Snowflake new Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Ramaswamy is strategically targeting artificial intelligence acquisitions to stay ahead of rivals such as Databricks Inc. and major cloud computing companies. What Snowflake Does: Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020.

MasterCraft Boat

The Trade: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT 10% owner Adam Gray acquired a total of 124,451 shares at an average price of $20.45. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.54 million.

What's Happening: On May 8, MasterCraft Boat reported upbeat third-quarter financial results.

On May 8, MasterCraft Boat reported upbeat third-quarter financial results. What MasterCraft Boat Does: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats.

V.F. Corporation

The Trade: V.F. Corporation VFC President and CEO Bracken Darrell bought a total of 75,200 shares at an average price of $13.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $997,407.

What's Happening: On May 30, the company announced that Michelle Choehas been appointed as the Global Brand President of Vans, beginning in late July.

On May 30, the company announced that Michelle Choehas been appointed as the Global Brand President of Vans, beginning in late July. What V.F. Corporation Does: VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories.

