These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, even when markets are at all-time highs, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Agree Realty Corporation ADC

Dividend Yield: 4.94%

4.94% Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $70 to $68 on Feb. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $66 to $62 on Feb. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On May 6, Agree Realty announced pricing of $450 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2034.

CubeSmart CUBE

Dividend Yield: 4.82%

4.82% Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $48 on March 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $38 to $53 on Jan. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: On May 22, CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per common share for the period ending June 30, 2024.

NETSTREIT Corp. NTST

Dividend Yield: 4.73%

4.73% Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $22 to $18 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmikmaintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $20 to $17.75 on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On April 29, Netstreit posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

