Walmart, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH on CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades.”

If NVIDIA Corporation NVDA goes above the $1,000 level, Terranova recommends buying puts on the SMH.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Walmart Inc. WMT. The company reported a “really strong” quarter, with e-commerce sales surging 21%.

On May 16, Walmart announced first-quarter 2025 results with strong growth in revenue and operating income.

The retailer reported that in the first quarter of 2025, the adjusted EPS was 60 cents, beating the consensus of 52 cents. Sales were $161.51 billion, up 6.0% year over year or 5.8% (at constant currency), including a benefit of ~1% from an additional selling day, beating the consensus of $159.50 billion.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX hit an all-time high on Wednesday and will go higher from here.

On May 6, Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share, beating market estimates of $4.06 per share. Sales came in at $2.69 billion topping expectations of $2.579 billion.

Price Action:

Walmart shares rose 0.2% to close at $65.25 on Wednesday.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF gained 0.8% during Wednesday's session.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.3% to close at $447.53 during Wednesday's session.

