ESS Tech And 2 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 300 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

ESS Tech

Director Harry Quarls bought a total of 42,690 shares at an average price of $0.84. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35,817. What's Happening: On May 7, ESS Tech posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

On May 7, ESS Tech posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What ESS Tech Does: ESS Tech Inc is a long-duration energy storage company specializing in iron flow battery technology.

Cerus

Director Daniel N Swisher Jr acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4,689. What's Happening: On May 2, Cerus said product revenue during the first quarter of 2024 was $38.4 million, up from $31.0 million in the year-ago period.

On May 2, Cerus said product revenue during the first quarter of 2024 was $38.4 million, up from $31.0 million in the year-ago period. What Cerus Does: Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused on the field of blood transfusion safety.

Sabre

CEO and President Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired a total of 65,000 shares at an average price of $2.57. The insider spent around $167,050 to buy those shares. The company's EVP and Chief Legal Officer also bought 20,000 shares. What's Happening: On May 2, Sabre reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and updated FY24 revenue outlook.

On May 2, Sabre reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and updated FY24 revenue outlook. What Sabre Does: Sabre holds the number-two air booking volume share in the global distribution system industry.

