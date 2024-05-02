Riverview Bancorp And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

AmBase

The Trade: AmBase Corporation ABCP 10% owner Barc Investments LLC bought a total of 909,691 shares at an average price of $0.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $191,035.

On March 18, AmBase posted a net loss of $5,271,000 for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

On March 18, AmBase posted a net loss of $5,271,000 for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2023. What AmBase Does: Ambase Corp is a United States-based holding company. It holds an equity interest in a real estate development property through a joint venture agreement to purchase and develop the real property located in New York, New York.

Expensify

The Trade: Expensify, Inc. EXFY 10% owner SF Roofdeck GP LLC acquired a total of 530,471 shares at at an average price of $1.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $832,015.

Expensify is expected to announce first-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9.

Expensify is expected to announce first-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9. What Expensify Does: Expensify Inc is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps various businesses simplify the way to manage money.

Riverview Bancorp

The Trade: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. RVSB Director Patricia Eby acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $3.75. The insider spent around $26,250 to buy those shares.

On April 25, Riverview Bancorp posted a loss for fourth quarter.

On April 25, Riverview Bancorp posted a loss for fourth quarter. What Riverview Bancorp Does: Riverview Bancorp Inc is an American savings and loan holding company.

