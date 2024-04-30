Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” JP Morgan Private Bank's Anastasia Amoroso picked the iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF IYC as consumer spending is picking up and consumers are spending on services, travel and e-commerce.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, as fundamentals look great.

On April 10, Delta Air Lines reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Delta reported a first-quarter 2024 operating revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $13.748 billion and adjusted operating revenue of $12.563 billion (+6% YoY), beating the consensus of $12.57 billion. Adjusted EPS was 45 cents, above the consensus of 36 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM as his final trade.

On April 12, JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Net revenue (managed) of $42.5 billion (+8% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $41.8 billion. Excluding an item resulted in an increase of $550 million (after tax) to reported net income from $13.4 billion to $14.0 billion and an increase of $0.19 per share to reported EPS from $4.44 to $4.63. EPS was $4.44, beating the consensus of $4.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

Delta Air Lines shares rose 1.1% to close at $50.45 on Monday.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF gained 1.3% during Monday's session.

JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to settle at $193.28 on Monday.

