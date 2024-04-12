Chevron, Chubb, Toast And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth named iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG as her final trade.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Chubb Limited CB. The company’s operating income was up 42% year-over-year.

On April 11, Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden maintained Chubb with an Outperform and raised the price target from $270 to $281. The company is scheduled to issue its first quarter earnings release after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners said Chevron Corporation CVX is a geopolitical hedge. “I love the sector,” he added.

On April 11, Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded Chevron from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $170 to $195.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Toast, Inc. TOST, which is expected to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday May 7, 2024. He expects a good quarter from the company.

Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 13 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 15 cents per share. The company is projected to post quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion.

Price Action:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust fell 0.5% on Thursday.

Chubb shares fell 1.4% to settle at $244.53 on Thursday.

Chevron shares fell 0.5% to settle at $161.89 during Thursday’s session.

Shares of Toast surged 6.9% to close at $24.56 on Thursday.

