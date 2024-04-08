Amazon, Alphabet And A Pharmaceutical Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is on the cusp of an all-time high.

Amazon.com is restarting construction of a 42-story office tower in Bellevue, a Seattle suburb, after halting work on 22 floors since 2022. The pause in 2022 affected five towers in Bellevue and new offices in Virginia and Nashville as Amazon evaluated the pandemic’s impact on in-office work dynamics.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has got a long way to go.

Alphabet has once again secured the top position in the list of “America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024,” despite facing internal criticism and AI-related challenges. Last month, Fortune and Statista revealed that Alphabet has maintained its leading position for the second consecutive year. This is despite the company’s internal turmoil and AI-related issues.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC said Pfizer Inc. PFE has a 6.3% dividend yield.

On April 5, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated Pfizer with an Overweight and maintained a $45 price target.

Price Action:

Amazon shares gained 2.8% to close at $185.07 on Friday.

Alphabet shares gained 1.3% to settle at $153.94 on Friday.

Pfizer shares rose 0.04% to settle at $26.66 during Friday’s session.

