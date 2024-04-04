Thermo Fisher Scientific, GXO Logistics And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO, saying they do well each quarter.

On Feb. 13, GXO Logistics posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Exane BNP Paribas analyst Hugo Watkins upgraded GXO Logistics from Underperform to Neutral and announced a $50 price target on March 27, 2024.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO as her final trade.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the opening bell on April 24, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share, down from $5.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company is projected to post revenue of $10.19 billion, compared to $10.71 billion in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ.

Nasdaq said it will release results for its first quarter on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to post quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

On March 26, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein upgraded Nasdaq from Neutral to Buy and announced a $73 price target.

Price Action:

GXO Logistics shares fell 0.7% to close at $51.23 on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.8% to settle at $576.00 during Wednesday’s session.

Nasdaq shares rose 0.4% to settle at $61.58 during Wednesday’s session.

Check This Out: Top 5 Materials Stocks That May Implode In April

Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com