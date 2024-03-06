Lumen Technologies And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed lower by over 400 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

Aclaris Therapeutics

The Trade: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS Director Andrew Kenneth William Powell acquired a total of 14,500 shares an average price of $1.24. To acquire these shares, it cost around $17,955.

What's Happening: Aclaris Therapeutics reported its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 27, 2024.

Aclaris Therapeutics reported its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 27, 2024. What Aclaris Therapeutics Does: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that operates in the United States. It focuses on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Lumen Technologies

The Trade : Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN Director Laurie Siegel acquired a total of 30,000 shares at at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $47,997.

What's Happening: On March 1, Lumen Technologies named Ryan Asdourian as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

: On March 1, Lumen Technologies named Ryan Asdourian as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. What Lumen Technologies Does: With 450,000 route miles of fiber, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States' largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises.

Personalis

The Trade : Personalis, Inc. PSNL Director Woodrow A Myers Jr acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.67. The insider spent around $16,700 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On Feb. 28, Personalis posted downbeat quarterly results.

: On Feb. 28, Personalis posted downbeat quarterly results. What Personalis Does: Personalis Inc is a provider of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

