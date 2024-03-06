Schlumberger, Citigroup, Berkshire Hathaway And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth named iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ GOOGL as her final trade.

Sarat Sethi said Schlumberger Limited SLB is very attractive at these levels.

On Jan. 30, Schlumberger reiterated the 2024 guidance despite Saudi Aramco’s decision on oil capacity. During its fourth-quarter earnings call, the company disclosed 2024 guidance of strong year-over-year revenue growth and continued margin expansion, leading to mid-teens growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Joshua Morgan Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) (NYSE: BRK-A).

On Feb. 28, UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained Berkshire Hathaway with a Buy and raised the price target from $435 to $477.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Citigroup Inc. C.

On Jan. 12, Citigroup reported a fourth-quarter 2023 revenue decline of 3% year-over-year to $17.44 billion, missing the consensus of $18.74 billion. Adjusted EPS of 84 cents beat the consensus of 81 cents. Citigroup expected to cut 20,000 jobs in the “medium term” as it reported its worst quarter for 15 years, the Financial Times reported.

Price Action:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF gained 0.5% on Tuesday.

SLB shares rose 0.5% to close at $49.66 during Tuesday’s session.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway fell 0.7% to close at $400.74 on Tuesday.

Citigroup shares rose 0.2% to settle at $56.26 on Tuesday.

