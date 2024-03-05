Union Pacific And Alphabet On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL. “If you do own the puts, I'd keep them,” he said, adding that the stock could go even lower.

Google cofounder Sergey Brin admitted that the Gemini image generator was "messed up," days after CEO Sundar Pichai accepted that the errors were "completely unacceptable."

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Union Pacific Corporation UNP is a solid industrial.

On Jan. 25, Union Pacific reported a fourth-quarter FY23 operating revenue of $6.159 billion, beating the consensus of $6.05 billion. Operating revenue was flat, driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix.

Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked Alphabet Inc. GOOG. Two winners in the race of AI for everyday tools, Google and Microsoft MSFT, he added.

Alphabet’s Google faced a massive 2.1-billion-euro lawsuit from 32 media groups, including Axel Springer SE and Schibsted Media Group. The plaintiffs accused the tech giant of inflicting financial losses through its digital advertising practices. The lawsuit highlights Google’s alleged market dominance abuse, suggesting that without such practices, these media companies would have earned significantly more from advertising and paid less for ad tech services, Reuters reported.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares fell 2.8% to close at $134.20 on Monday.

Union Pacific shares rose 0.2% to close at $253.47 during Monday’s session.

