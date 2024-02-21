Schlumberger, Toyota, Berkshire Hathaway And This Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) (NYSE: BRK-A) as his final trade.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith, last month, maintained Berkshire Hathaway with a Buy and raised the price target from $410 to $435.

Sarat Sethi picked Schlumberger Limited SLB. "I think it's a great buy," he said.

Schlumberger reiterated the FY24 guidance despite Saudi Aramco’s decision on oil capacity. During its fourth-quarter earnings call, the company disclosed FY24 guidance of strong Y/Y revenue growth and continued margin expansion, leading to mid-teens growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors named Toyota Motor Corporation TM.

Toyota Motor recently disclosed that the president and chairman of its small-car unit subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor, are stepping down. In particular, Daihatsu’s President Soichiro Okudaira and Chairman Sunao Matsubayashi will resign from their posts following revelations of misconduct related to rigged collision safety tests.

Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM. "I think we get a $200 print" on the stock because this company is "so well diversified," he said.

JPMorgan recently filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023 with the SEC.

Price Action:

Berkshire Hathaway shares gained 0.3% to close at $407.15 on Tuesday.

SLB shares slipped 0.1% to $48.52 during Tuesday’s session.

Toyota Motor shares fell 0.3% to settle at $226.77 on Tuesday.

JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to close at $179.73.

