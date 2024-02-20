Over $37M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Hawthorn Bancshares

The Trade: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. HWBK Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired a total of 7,000 shares an average price of $22.32. To acquire these shares, it cost around $156,240.

Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired a total of 7,000 shares an average price of $22.32. To acquire these shares, it cost around $156,240. What’s Happening: Hawthorn Bancshares posted a loss for its fourth quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares posted a loss for its fourth quarter. What Hawthorn Bancshares Does: Hawthorn Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. It conducts a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes.

Alteryx

The Trade: Alteryx, Inc. AYX Director Dean Stoecker acquired a total of 42,500 shares at an average price of $47.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.04 million.

Director Dean Stoecker acquired a total of 42,500 shares at an average price of $47.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.04 million. What’s Happening: Alteryx announced its expanded partnership and product integrations with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Alteryx announced its expanded partnership and product integrations with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. What Alteryx Does: Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Loading... Loading...

Larimar Therapeutics

The Trade: Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR 10% owner Deerfield Partners, L.P. bought a total of 4,290,617 shares at an average price of $8.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $37.5 million

10% owner Deerfield Partners, L.P. bought a total of 4,290,617 shares at an average price of $8.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $37.5 million What’s Happening: Larimar Therapeutics announced closing of underwritten public offering of common stock and exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Larimar Therapeutics announced closing of underwritten public offering of common stock and exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. What Larimar Therapeutics Does: Larimar Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for patients suffering from complex rare diseases using novel cell-penetrating peptide technology platform.

Agree Realty

The Trade: Agree Realty Corporation ADC President and CEO Joey Agree bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $57.56. The insider spent around $115,120 to buy those shares.

President and CEO Joey Agree bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $57.56. The insider spent around $115,120 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: Agree Realty posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

Agree Realty posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. What Agree Realty Does: Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants.

Check This Out: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter