Tesla Drives To Chicago Auto Show For First Time, Brings Cybertruck For Public Viewing: Why It's Important

A leading annual auto show in North America will have the Cybertruck on display, just months after Tesla Inc TSLA began deliveries.

What Happened: The public will get their chance to see a Cybertruck up close at the Chicago Auto Show.

Dating back to 1901, the event is one of the largest auto shows in North America. A media preview is taking place on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9; the general public can attend Feb. 10 through Feb. 19.

"Guess what showed up today at the show!! Officially on display at #CAS2024 is the Tesla Cybertruck!" the Chicago Auto Show tweeted with several pictures.

The Cybertruck will be one of several electric vehicles on display at the annual event. Brands that will have EVs at the event include BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Nissan and Volkswagen.

The event will also host an indoor EV test track where the public can experience rides in several leading electric vehicle models.

"The growth of the Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV track signals the industry emphasis, introduction and excitement of new EVs to hit the market, many of which will be seen and experienced for the first time at our show," Chicago Auto Show co-general manager Jennifer Morand said.

Morand said the first EV indoor track had only two brands and last year's indoor track had five brands. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show features nine brands for the EV indoor track.

Why It's Important: Over one million people have placed reservations for the Cybertruck. While reservation holders wait to get their hands on a Cybertruck and the general public is curious about the vehicle, live events with the truck have often seen massive crowds.

Along with the Cybertruck, Tesla will also have the Model 3, Model Y and Model X on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

According to CBS News, this marks the first year Tesla has had electric vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show.

Tesla was also at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, which marked its first appearance at the event in eight years.

Tesla is participating in the indoor track where the public will be able to ride along in a Model 3, Model Y or Model X. The Cybertruck will not be part of the indoor track according to CBS.

Last year, over 20,000 ride-alongs on the indoor test track took place for electric vehicles that participated. With more brand and vehicles participating, the organizers expect the number to increase in 2024.

Ford Motor Company F will have its F-150 Lightning present at the event and will feature test drives of the vehicle outside on city streets according to the event organizers. The F-150 Lightning is a competitor to the Cybertruck.

Tesla offered city test drives of vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show, but appears to be only participating in the indoor track event at the Chicago Auto Show.

As a company that does minimal advertising and relies heavily on word-of-mouth and loyal fans, Tesla's increasing presence at auto shows with test-drives could go a long way to help win over new customers.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla share are up 1% to $189.28 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $152.37 to $299.29.

