EV giant Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA decision to showcase its upcoming Cybertruck in Tesla showrooms ahead of deliveries sure seems to have done the trick on Black Friday.

What Happened: “Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!,” Musk wrote on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

The company is now gearing up deliver the first Cybertrucks to its customers on Nov. 30 at Gigafactory Texas. More details on its pricing and configurations are still unavailable.

However, as per pictures of the Cybertruck at display in different showrooms across the U.S. on Black Friday, they gathered quite a crowd, including at a Bellevue Square, Washington store.

A similar crowd was also witnessed at a Tesla showroom at Westfield UTC in San Diego, Bloomberg reported.

Where Can I See The Cybertruck: As per the crowd sourced list of showrooms with a Cybertruck on display updated on ABetterTheatre.com, there are now Cybertrucks on display in 14 locations across New York, California, Florida, Illinois, Washington, and Texas, among others.

Photo by arda savasciogullari on Shutterstock