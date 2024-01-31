Top 5 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q1

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD

On Jan. 24, DuPont announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results and issued first-quarter guidance. The company’s stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $62.80 .

RSI Value: 19.80

19.80 DD Price Action: Shares of DuPont fell 0.9% to close at $62.95 on Tuesday.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL

On Jan. 29, TD Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. The company’s stock fell around 43% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $15.86.

RSI Value: 19.57

19.57 PLL Price Action: Shares of Piedmont Lithium fell 7.6% to close at $15.99 on Tuesday.

Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM

On Jan. 29, JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas initiated coverage on Arcadium Lithium with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5. The company’s stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.83.

RSI Value: 18.49

18.49 ALTM Price Action: Shares of Arcadium Lithium fell 5.5% to close at $5.12 on Tuesday.

Global Gas Corporation HGAS

The company’s shares lost around 16% over the past month. The company’s 52-week low is $2.64.

RSI Value: 20.88

20.88 HGAS Price Action: Shares of Global Gas closed at $2.85 on Tuesday.

Inno Holdings Inc. INHD

On Dec. 15, INNO Holdings announced the launch of its revolutionary Mobile Factory. "Our Mobile Factory is a game-changer for remote locations and rapid deployment in disaster-stricken areas. By producing construction materials onsite, we can dramatically reduce the cost and time of transportation, effectively lowering the carbon footprint for larger projects," said Dekui (D.K) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of INNO Holdings. The company’s shares fell around 19% over the past month. The company has a 52-week low of $0.95.

RSI Value: 8.09

8.09 INHD Price Action: Shares of Inno Holdings fell 3.4% to close at $1.13 on Tuesday.

