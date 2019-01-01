QQQ
Range
58.66 - 66.28
Vol / Avg.
392.8K/73.5K
Div / Yield
6/9.62%
52 Wk
49.69 - 91
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
72.23
Open
66.18
P/E
10.01
EPS
1.4
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Altus Midstream Co is the United States-based midstream corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, it owns natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets including transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units and associated gas treatment facilities in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The majority of the revenue is generated from gas processing services.

Altus Midstream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altus Midstream (ALTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altus Midstream's (ALTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altus Midstream (ALTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ALTM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.83% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altus Midstream (ALTM)?

A

The stock price for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is $62.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altus Midstream (ALTM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) reporting earnings?

A

Altus Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Altus Midstream (ALTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altus Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Altus Midstream (ALTM) operate in?

A

Altus Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.