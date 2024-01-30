Over $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV 10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 91,804 shares an average price of $14.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.29 million.

What's Happening: KalVista Pharma, last month, announced publication of first oral factor XIIa data in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

What KalVista Pharmaceuticals Does: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

The Trade: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. NCDL 10% owner America of Association Annuity Insurance Teachers acquired a total of 1,662,050 shares at an average price of $18.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $30 million.

What's Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $18.05 per share.

What Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Does: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies.

FB Financial

The Trade: FB Financial Corporation FBK Director Raja Jubran bought a total of 14,808 shares at an average price of $26.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $399,416.

What's Happening: Hovde Group analyst Brett Rabatin recently downgraded FB Financial from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $40 price target.

What FB Financial Does: FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia.

