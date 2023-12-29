IBM, Uber, Cleveland-Cliffs And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning named International Business Machines Corporation IBM, which has a 17 times forward multiple and a 4% dividend yield.

IBM recently penned a definitive deal with Software AG to acquire StreamSets and webMethods for €2.13 billion (~$2.3 billion) in cash.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management picked Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is trading around the $21 mark and is going to break through.

Nippon Steel announced a proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel. Cleveland-Cliffs previously made a proposal to acquire U.S. Steel, and said it will now re-focus its capital allocation priorities towards more aggressive share buybacks under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, which hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday.

Uber Technologies is set to enter Japan’s taxi industry with a fleet of vehicles from Elon Musk’s Tesla. This strategic decision comes on the heels of a recent policy change by the Japanese government, opening up the nation to ridesharing services.

Price Action: IBM shares gained 0.2% to close at $163.75, while Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF gained 0.2% on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs fell 0.5% to $20.82, while Uber slipped 0.2% to settle at $63.14 during Thursday’s session.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Verizon Stock

Photo: Shutterstock