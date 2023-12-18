Sherwin-Williams, Glacier Bancorp And A Big US Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades,"Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets picked Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI, which has a $5 billion market capitalization.

On Friday, Truist Securities analyst Brandon King maintained Glacier Bancorp with a Hold and raised the price target from $32 to $45.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Citigroup Inc. C as his final trade.

Citigroup is expected to cut approximately 10% of its senior staff.

Stephanie Link of Hightower picked The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW.

Goldman Sachs analyst Duffy Fischer, last week, maintained Sherwin-Williams with a Buy and raised the price target from $295 to $335.

Price Action:

Glacier Bancorp shares gained 1.4% to close at $43.46.

Citigroup fell 0.8% to $49.83 on Friday.

Sherwin-Williams gained 1% to $309.77 during Friday’s session.

