Adobe, Smucker And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management named Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP as her final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Adobe Inc. ADBE.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman reiterated the Outperform rating on Adobe, with a price target of $645.00. The analyst named ADBE as his top pick, highlighting the generative AI era that has created a new growth potential for Adobe across its clouds.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said The J. M. Smucker Company SJM trades at 12 times earnings. The company’s stock is down around 27% year-to-date, she added.

J.M. Smucker penned a deal to sell its Sahale Snacks brand to Second Nature Brands in an all-cash transaction for around $34 million. The transaction includes all trademarks and its leased manufacturing facility in Seattle, Washington and about 100 employees.

Price Action: Smucker fell 1.1% to close at $114.73, while Adobe rose 3.3% to settle at $549.91 on Wednesday.

