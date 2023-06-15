Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Brera Holdings PLC BREA

Brera Holdings named Pierre Galoppi as its Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout his career, Pierre has focused on cross-border and cross-cultural transactions and companies," said Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Dan McClory. "His mergers and acquisitions experience will be of significant value to our international brand expansion strategy." The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.75 .

RSI Value: 29.82

29.82 BREA Price Action: Shares of Brera Holdings fell 1.7% to close at $1.76 on Wednesday.

IDT Corporation IDT

IDT said consolidated revenue fell 9% to $299 million for the third quarter. SHMUEL JONAS, CEO said, “For the third quarter of our 2023 fiscal year, IDT generated year-over-year increases in gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS highlighted by the continued expansion of our three high growth, high-margin businesses and by the relatively resilient cash-flows from our Traditional Communications segment, even as revenue from this segment continued to decline.” It has a 52-week low of $21.68.

RSI Value: 23.76

23.76 IDT Price Action: Shares of IDT fell 0.8% to close at $26.32 on Wednesday.

Orange S.A. ORAN

The company said revenue was €10.62 billion ($11.66 billion) in the first quarter, up 1.3% from a year ago. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $8.81.

RSI Value: 21.60

21.60 ORAN Price Action: Shares of Orange gained 0.3% to close at $11.17 on Wednesday.

Telefónica, S.A. TEF

Telefonica reported a decline in first-quarter EPS. The company’s 52-week low is $3.10.

RSI Value: 28.83

28.83 TEF Price Action: Shares of Telefónica rose 0.5% to close at $3.93 on Wednesday.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. TKAT

The company’s stock dropped 35% over the past month. The company has a 52-week low of $0.2950.

RSI Value: 22.49

22.49 TKAT Price Action: Shares of Takung Art rose 1.9% to close at $0.3553 on Wednesday.

