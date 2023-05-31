Oracle, EQT, S&P Global And A Short-Term Treasury Bill On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named S&P Global Inc. SPGI, which peaked in late 2021.

S&P Global, last month, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Oracle Corporation ORCL saying that this stock "remains a breakout in progress."

An expanded list of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services attained FedRAMP approval.

Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows a consensus Neutral rating on ORCL.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named the 6-month T-Bill as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked EQT Corporation EQT.

EQT recently started tender offer for 6.125% senior notes due in 2025.

Price Action: EQT shares fell 2.8% to settle at $35.07, while Oracle shares rose 1% to close at $105.15 on Tuesday. S&P Global shares rose 1% to close at $364.33 during Tuesday’s session.

Check This Out: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Materials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Photo: Shutterstock