Oracle, EQT, S&P Global And A Short-Term Treasury Bill On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named S&P Global Inc. SPGI, which peaked in late 2021.

S&P Global, last month, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Oracle Corporation ORCL saying that this stock "remains a breakout in progress."

An expanded list of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services attained FedRAMP approval.

Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows a consensus Neutral rating on ORCL.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named the 6-month T-Bill as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked EQT Corporation EQT.

EQT recently started tender offer for 6.125% senior notes due in 2025.

Price Action: EQT shares fell 2.8% to settle at $35.07, while Oracle shares rose 1% to close at $105.15 on Tuesday. S&P Global shares rose 1% to close at $364.33 during Tuesday’s session.

