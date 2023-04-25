UnitedHealth Group, Tractor Supply Company And An Actively-Managed ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ as her final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Tractor Supply Company TSCO from $250 to $270. The company is scheduled to release earnings on April 27.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is going to move higher.

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on UNH, according to Benzinga's analyst ratings data.

UnitedHealth reported better-than-expected Q1 results and increased 2023 guidance.

Price Action: Tractor Supply shares rose 0.6% to close at $249.97, while UnitedHealth Group added 1.1% to settle at $488.94 on Monday.

